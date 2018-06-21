April the giraffe may be pregnant again

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Millions waited weeks for April the giraffe to have a baby in 2017 and now she may be pregnant again.

Animal Adventure Park announced on Facebook on Tuesday that zoo staffers have been collecting samples from April for a month to determine if she’s pregnant once more.

“For 30 days in a row, Alyssa sampled, or collected, a fecal specimen from April’s stall. It was stored in a plastic bag labeled with a date and an identifying number and put in a freezer storage,” a staff member said.

The’ll ship the samples to a laboratory for confirmation of a pregnancy.

April likely give birth in 2019 if she’s pregnant again.

Her pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period. April’s son Tajiri, now over 10 feet tall, was born on April 15, 2017.

Tajiri was April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for about 15 months.