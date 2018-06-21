ABC replacing ‘Roseanne’ with ‘The Conners,’ a spinoff without Roseanne Barr

LOS ANGELES — ABC, which canceled its “Roseanne” revival over its star’s racist tweet, says it will air a Conner family sitcom minus Roseanne Barr this fall.

ABC ordered 10 episodes of the spinoff after Barr agreed to forgo any creative or financial participation in it.

In a statement issued by the show’s producer, Barr says she agreed to the settlement in order to save the jobs of 200 cast and crew members.

ABC said Thursday that the new series has the working title “The Conners” and will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and other “Roseanne” co-stars.

The revival of the hit 1988-97 sitcom “Roseanne” was axed by ABC after Barr posted a tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.”

But Barr later deleted the tweet and tweeted an apology to Jarrett and “all Americans.”

“I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr tweeted. “I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.” Barr then said she’s leaving Twitter.

The premiere of Roseanne’s reboot was one of the highest-rated new shows of the season, and Barr was one of the network’s biggest stars, if not its biggest.

However, after the huge debut, which brought in more than 18 million live viewers, the show saw its audience come back down to earth. Its finale nabbed roughly 10 million viewers.