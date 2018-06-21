10 outdoor and rooftop movies across NYC this summer

NEW YORK — Summer is officially here and in New York City, that means beach days, free concerts and outdoor flicks.

Whether it’s watching an oldie on the lawn or catching one of the latest documentaries, there’s plenty of free and low-budget entertainment available across the tri-state area this season.

Here’s a roundup of outdoor and rooftop films happening across NYC this summer:

Wonder Woman: This superhero film kicks off the The Roosevelt Island Summer Movie Series at the Island’s Southpoint Park on June 22. Admission is free and includes contests, prizes and food vendors. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. while the movie begins at sunset. Early arrival is recommended and guests are requested to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The rain date is June 29.

The Gospel of Eureka: On June 22, Rooftop Films will host a preview screening of the feature-length documentary, The Gospel of Eureka. The film, which was specifically curated to screen during Pride Month, will take place on the roof of New Design High School on the Lower East Side. It will include a live musical performance, a Q&A with filmmakers and an after-party. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the film begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 and can be purchased here.



A League of Their Own: You can catch this 1992 classic at Roosevelt Island’s Southpoint Park on July 6. The film features stars like Tom Hanks, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell. The screening is part of The Roosevelt Island Summer Movie Series and has a rain date set for July 13. Visit here for more information.

Beauty and the Beast: Anyone who loves this Disney musical can watch it during the Bronx Terminal Market Rooftop film series on July 17. This event is free and open to the public. Reserve your spot here and learn about giveaways, prizes and popcorn. The film begins at sunset.

Black Mother: This feature film delves into a number of truths about the identity of Jamaica. The film vividly depicts rebellion while displaying the island’s deep, yet rich history. The screening will be held on July 18 at the Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. and the screening at 8:15 p.m. A Q&A with filmmaker Khalik Allah will follow the screening. Visit here for more details.

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi: You can catch this chapter of the iconic movie franchise at Roosevelt Island’s Southpoint Park on July 20. The rain date is scheduled for July 27. The film screening is part of The Roosevelt Island Summer Movie Series.

The Fifth Element: This 1997 sci-fi action movie can be seen as part of The Roosevelt Island Summer Movie Series. The film stars actors such as Bruce Willis, Chris Tucker and Milla Jovovich. The screening will be held on July 21 at the park beginning at sunset. The rain date is July 28.

Black Panther: This star-studded Marvel superhero film, which stars actors like Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Angela Bassett, can be seen on August 3. The superhero movie is part of The Roosevelt Island Summer Movie Series and can be seen at the park beginning at sunset. The rain date is slated for August 10.

Coco: You can see this Pixar Animation Studios computer-animated film on August 7. It is part of the Bronx Terminal Market Rooftop film series and is free and open to the public. Reserve your spot here. The film begins at sunset.

A Wrinkle in Time:This film, which was directed by award-winning film director Ava DuVernay can be see on August 17. It is part of the The Roosevelt Island Summer Movie Series. The rain date is set for August 24.