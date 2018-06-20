Woman killed after fire rips through several buildings in Bayonne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYONNE, N.J. — One woman is dead after a fire ripped through three buildings in New Jersey early Wednesday.

At least 50 firefighters are on scene battling the blaze that erupted at a mixed-use building on 795 Broadway near W. 36th street in Bayonne.

A woman was pronounced dead, officials on scene confirmed.

About 16 residents have been displaced by the fire, Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said.

"There's a lot of hidden fire within the walls, so this is a defensive fire investigation," he said.

Bayonne fire officials have sent out the warning that a building is in imminent danger of collapsing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.