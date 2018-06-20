Thieves get away with over $3,000 during gunpoint robbery at Bronx barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the two men accused of stealing over $3,000 during a gunpoint robbery at a Bronx barbershop Tuesday evening.

It happened at about 7:35 p.m. inside the Ortiz Barber Shop located along Fulton Ave and E. 170th Street in Claremont Village.

Two men entered the barbershop and displayed a black firearm, removing cash from the registers and the business' clients, police said.

The robbers got away with about $3,125 before fleeing north on Fulton Avenue, said cops.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).