Search suspended for 10-year-old swept away by rough waters in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — The search for a 10-year-old boy who was swept away by rough waters while swimming in Long Beach has been suspended, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

The boy disappeared among the waves at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and hours later a rescue operation turned into a recovery effort. The Coast Guard and search crews returned ot the beach Wednesday morning to resume their search.

The child and his 11-year-old brother had been swimming in an area of the beach just off Riverside Boulevard when they became caught in a riptide, according to Long Island Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins.

The older boy tried to save his brother, but the 10-year-old slipped from his grasp, Kemins said. The 11-year-old swam back to shore and was taken to a hospital.

No lifeguards were on duty when the boy disappeared and there were "No swimming" signs posted on the beach, officials said.