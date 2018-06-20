NJ mom starts double dutch team in son’s name after his death

JERSEY CITY, NJ — Kimberly Prince lost her 8-year-old son in October, but since that awful day, when Jeremiah was struck by a car while fundraising with his double dutch team, Prince has had to find a way to carry on.

“I prayed and I prayed, and I went to church, and I prayed. And I asked what should I do? One day I woke up, and said I’m gonna jump for Jerry,” she said. “I know he would be happy.”

Jerry, as everyone called him, was a jumper. He actually appeared on PIX11’s morning show just two months before he died with his double dutch team, the Honeybees.

After she lost her son, Prince got together with some other neighborhood moms and founded a new team, named for her late son, ‘Jump4Jerry’.

“I’ve seen the change in her face once we started this program,” said Prince’s sister, Zoey Wynn. “The glow came back. Her passion came back. You know she was able to get up.”

The teams that make up the ‘Jump4Jerry’ program, which are divided by age groups, just competed in the International Double Dutch League in Atlantic City. They faced teams from across America.

“In your eyes, you saw it. It built their confidence,” Prince said. “So I figure, why not give back to my community in honor of my son?”

“And for the past two months, I’ve cried tears of joy, I smiled,” she said. “I’m finding my happiness again.”

Just two months after forming these teams, they took home seven 1st place trophies at the competition in Atlantic City.