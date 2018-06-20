Teen arrested on Long Island after yelling terroristic threats, assaulting officers: cops

WOODBURY, N.Y. — Two Long Island police officers were injured after a teen allegedly assaulted and yelled terroristic threats inside a Nassau County precinct Tuesday.

Around 7:55 p.m., Marc Linden, 19, forcibly entered the Nassau County Police Department’s Second Precinct at 7700 Jericho Turnpike, according to police.

When an officer approached Linden to speak to him, he physically pushed past him, walked into the building and began yelling alarming statements causing civilians to panic, police said.

Officers attempted to arrest the teen, but he became aggressive and resisted, ignoring lawful orders, said authorities.

In an attempt to break free, Linden tried lunging himself down a staircase, according to police.

An office prevented Linden from falling down the stairs, and sustained injuries to his back and neck as a result.

A second detective complained of pain in his right shoulder and neck.

Linden is charged with two counts of second degree assault, making a terroristic threat and criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

He will be arraigned on Thursday.