Family separations at the border: Where New York State elected officials stand

Thousands of children have been separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border since April.

That’s when the Trump administration enacted its “zero tolerance” immigration policy that calls for all cases of illegal entry to be referred for criminal prosecution. U.S. protocol prohibits detaining children with their parents because the children are not charged with a crime and the parents are.

Stories of weeping children torn from the arms of their frightened parents have flooded the media and the policy has been widely criticized by church groups, politicians and children’s advocates who say it is inhumane.

The pressure mounted for President Donald Trump to end the practice. He signed an executive order on June 20 to stop separating families but said his “zero tolerance” prosecution policy will continue.

PIX11 News has reached out to elected officials in New York to learn where they stand on the policy. You can read their responses below. This article will be updated with additional statements as they come in.

GOVERNOR

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) writes in an open letter to Vice President Mike Pence published Tuesday, June 19:

Welcome to New York, a beacon of liberty and opportunity to the world. With the Statue of Liberty in our harbor, New York has proudly served as a symbol of our American values and a gateway for millions of immigrants arriving in this country, including your grandfather Richard Michael Cawley. Today this nation’s commitment to openness and tolerance is under siege by your administration. Your policy of ripping children from their parents is a moral outrage and an assault on the values that built this state and this nation. This policy makes it very clear you have forgotten what made America great. I write to you as the Governor of New York but also, like you, as the father of three. I cannot bear to imagine the pain and suffering the parents at the border face when their children are taken from them. If the parents’ anguish does not compel you to end this policy, then the children’s plight must. I have heard the terrifying sobs of the children separated from their parents. And I know that your administration’s actions will have devastating long-term consequences for these children. Research and common-sense point to the developmental effects of depriving children of their parents. Such a traumatic experience can in fact trigger irreversible physical and psychological harm. I have already expressed my grave concerns with this administration’s anti-immigrant tactics, including when I requested the Department of Homeland Security Acting Inspector General to investigate their discriminatory tactics in our state and called on him to tell us what his office is doing about the assault on immigrant families along the border. And I will continue to fight to defend our American values and protect the rights of all New Yorkers. While you are in New York, I ask you to remember the words of Emma Lazarus mounted on a plaque inside the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty: Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door! Sincerely,

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

U.S. SENATORS

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D), in remarks on the Senate floor, says:

I rise to speak about a humanitarian crisis happening right now in our country at the border. Something that I implore my colleagues to fight to stop. The Department of Homeland Security is tearing young children away from the arms of their parents. They are traumatizing infants and children. And Congress needs to urgently act. Mr. President, I know that we have disagreements about immigration policy in this chamber, and I know we have our disagreements about how we should fix our immigration system, which we’ve desperately needed to fix for decades. But surely we must be able to agree that federal agents should not be tearing young children from the arms of their parents. We must be able to agree that families with infants should not be forcibly separated. Where is the outrage? Where is the urgency? I hear my colleagues speak all the time about federal government overreach. Well, if this isn’t federal government overreach, what is? This is the moment that they have gone too far. One mother was breastfeeding her infant. A federal agency took that baby out of her mother’s arms, handcuffed her, arrested her. Mr. President, where is that baby now? How is that baby doing? Where is the baby’s mother? From mid-April through the end of last month, almost two thousand children were separated from adults at the border. Nearly 50 times a day, on American soil, our government has separated a child from their parents, creating fear and terror in their lives. And just today, it was reported that the Department of Homeland Security is now holding 11,785 minors. 11,785 minors. This is a disgrace. One worker at a detention center for children just resigned as a conscientious objector, and he described the children being held there as “a traumatized population that has no clue what is going on.” He said his staff wasn’t at all prepared to look after four- and five-year-olds that are coming to these detention centers. He said the kids are screaming and crying for their moms and dads. Pediatricians, M. President, who have met these children are calling it “government-sanctioned child abuse.” Pediatricians are calling it “government-sanctioned child abuse.” One of our colleagues in the House was able to meet with mothers whose children had been taken from them at the border. She said that in some cases, the mothers were, quote, “literally sitting in a room next door to where the children were being held, and could hear their own children screaming.” Mr. President, have we not even studied our own history? Because this is the kind of thing that we read about in history books, and shake our heads in disgust. We ask ourselves, “How did they let that happen?” We ask ourselves, “Why didn’t Congress stop it? Why didn’t anyone do anything?” Do we not remember what happened during World War II with the Japanese internment camps? Children were traumatized, families were damaged, in some cases permanently. The memorial to remind us of this is a stone’s throw from the U.S. Capitol, just for the purpose of reminding us to never do this again. We cannot let our country go down that dark road again. But if Congress does not stop the out-of-control Department of Homeland Security, if Congress does not stop families from being torn apart, even though it’s happening right in front of our eyes, then this Congress will go down in history as a weak Congress that did nothing to stop one of the worst, horrific chapters of American history. This has to be the moment we do our jobs. We stand up. Speak truth to power. Do the right thing. We don’t know how many young children will be traumatized for the rest of their lives because of our actions. These young children will never forget that when they first came to America, they were separated from their mothers and their fathers. Mr. President, the President of the United States is not telling the truth about this policy to the American people. It is just not true that this immoral and repulsive practice of separating children from their parents is a mandatory result of existing law. It’s just not true. This is the stated practice and policy of zero tolerance by this administration.

It is abhorrent. It is immoral. And the administration could stop this all by themselves today if they wanted to. But since they won’t, Congress needs to act. If this Congress can’t or won’t push back against this administration when it’s actually harming children, when will it act? I urge my colleagues to come together right now to stop this stain on our nation. We have a bill, it was introduced by Senator Feinstein. We already have 49 cosponsors. We should vote on that bill. It would protect the welfare of children. It would make sure that children would not be separated from their parents and the only time they would be separated from their parents, or the adults they are with, if they are being trafficked or abused. Otherwise families should be allowed to stay together. Mr. President, we should do the right thing. This is a moral issue. This is a humanitarian issue. This is an issue of right versus wrong. As a mother, as a legislator, I can’t imagine the terror that these parents face, to not know what is going to happen to their children. It is wrong of us to stand by silently. It is wrong of us to do nothing. This is what the darkness looks like. We have to stand up against it. I yield the floor.

STATE SENATORS

Sen. Diane Savino (D) says in a statement:

“I’ve spent my entire professional career trying to protect at risk children first as a child case worker, then as Chair of the Committee on Children and Families in the State Senate. That is why the audio and images of conditions that children have been subject to at immigration facilities are so appalling. Holding children in these facilities without their parents is heartbreaking, cruel and immoral. Washington needs to act and needs to do so quickly. The ongoing politicization of this issue must stop, and this administration must immediately end this practice and find a solution that protects children and reunites families.”

U.S. REPRESENTATIVES

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY 1st District) in a statement says:

“It’s not a good policy to separate children at our border from their parents and release them into the U.S. as UACs. It’s also not good policy to immediately release families who enter our country illegally into our communities. I would support legislation that allows the entire family to be detained together.”

Rep. Peter King (R-NY 2nd District) in a statement says:

“Border security is essential. We cannot allow flows of undocumented immigrants into our country. That is why I support building a border wall, increasing the number of border patrol agents and cracking down on employers who hire undocumented immigrants. I also realize that ways must be found to prevent individuals and families from abusing and working their way around U.S. asylum laws. “Having said that, the policy of separating children from their parents is in conflict with our country’s values. The President and the Attorney General must at a minimum suspend the “zero tolerance” policy for the duration of the immigration legislation negotiations. I know that abuses went on during the Obama Administration and that there is a certain hypocrisy among those who are loudly demonstrating now, while being silent then. But these family separations are too serious to be used to achieve political advantage. “While family unity and border security are competing factors in this instance, the balance of equities must be on the side of the parents and their children. It is time to put aside the “zero tolerance” agenda and work for real immigration reform and border security.”

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY 4th District) in a statement says:

“The Trump Administration’s policy of separating children from their parents is cruel, immoral and stands in complete contrast to American values. And while President Trump has the power to reverse the policy, he is instead choosing to use these kids as political bargaining chips. I’m proud to be a co-sponsor of the Keep Families Together Act, which was introduced today and would prohibit DHS from separating children from their parents except in extraordinary cases, and reunite previously separated children with their parents.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY 8th District) in a statement says:

“Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions made a cold-hearted, callous and calculated decision to rip vulnerable children from the arms of their parents. This immoral policy is unacceptable, un-American and unconscionable. Republicans control the House, the Senate and the Presidency. They are solely responsible for staining our democracy and scarring children for life. The so-called President must end this policy now and stop lying to the American people.”

Rep. Daniel Donovan (R-NY 11th District) in a statement says:

“Our government has a duty to enforce our laws and secure our borders. Nobody wants to see families separated, but this problem won’t be solved unless both sides come to the table to implement meaningful immigration reform. I look forward to voting on comprehensive legislation to fix our backwards and broken system later this week.”

Rep. Nita Lowey (D-NY 17th District) in statement says:

“The Trump Administration’s immoral and illegal policy of separating and detaining immigrant children is tantamount to child abuse. Using the lives of thousands of young children as bargaining chips for the President’s boondoggle border wall and a crackdown on legal immigration is shameful and runs counter to our national character and to the values of decent people everywhere. History will condemn the Administration for this unjustifiable and cruel policy, as it will House Republicans if they fail to act.”

Rep. Paul D. Tonko (D-NY 20th District) in statements posted to Facebook says:

June 15, 2018: “In just 2 weeks of their new border policy taking children from parents, the Trump Admin broke up more than 600 families with no plan to reunite them. Many fled extreme danger in search of legal asylum. Instead, infants as young as 18 months were ripped from their parents’ arms. “These are not the actions of a great nation, nor of a people who believe in strength of family. This must end. I am cosponsoring a House Resolution Condemning Separation of Children from their Parents at the Border and demanding we stop this inhumane activity immediately. “In the months before this so-called “Zero Tolerance” family separation policy was announced, some 700 children were separated from their parents. The number of children acknowledged to have been ripped from their families by the Trump Administration so far: “1,995 and counting.” June 19, 2018: “In the first six weeks of their so-called “Zero Tolerance” border policy, the Trump Administration has separated 1,995 children from their families, and counting. This is inhumane, un-American and needs to stop. “In addition to the House Resolution Condemning Separation of Children from their Parents at the Border (H. Res. 927), I am cosponsoring the Keep Families Together Act, a bill that would prohibit DHS from separating children from their parents except in extraordinary cases, allow parents to reunite with their kids if separated, and shine a light on any future abuses under this Trump Admin policy.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY 21st District) in a statement from her office says:

“Congresswoman Stefanik led the charge in the House to fix our broken immigration system by signing the discharge petition that is forcing Congress to finally act on immigration. She is currently involved in discussions with Leadership to move the process forward on compromise legislation to address DACA, border security and that would include a provision to stop children from being separated from their parents. “More here: https://stefanik.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/stefanik-signs-daca-discharge-petition “Congresswoman Stefanik believes the situation of separated minors is an appalling result of our country’s broken immigration system. This is why she is leading the push for substantive immigration reform and recently crossed party lines to sign the discharge petition and force this issue to the table. Congress has kicked the can for too long on substantive immigration reform, and it is time to move forward on tackling the important challenges facing our nation. “Congresswoman Stefanik intends to support the compromise immigration legislation that was released late last week, though she is still working with her colleagues on final details. She is pleased that it would protect the DACA eligible population, prevent family separation at our border, and provide funding for border security. She would also support standalone legislation to address family separation at our border. “Our broken immigration system is the fault of both parties and that’s why Congresswoman Stefanik is leading the way and crossing party lines to force the issue.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY 22nd District) in a statement says:

“It is difficult to see families separated under any circumstance, however, the safety of American citizens and the security of our borders must be our priority. We must make sure we treat everyone humanely, while ensuring that our immigration laws are respected. Loopholes within our immigration laws and enforcement are easily exploited by human traffickers and criminal gangs, like MS-13. Our country remains open to those looking to build a better life in pursuit of the American dream by immigrating within the clearly established boundaries of our laws.”

Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY 23rd District) in a statement says:

“We care about these children being separated from their parents. These kids are unfortunate bystanders to a long-standing epidemic of weak border security and outdated laws. Congress must act in this week’s immigration reform bill to change the law so that children are not ripped from their parents’ arms, but provided a fair and compassionate solution to this heart-wrenching issue.”

Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY 26th District) in a statement from his office says:

“Congressman Higgins opposes the President’s Zero Tolerance policy that is tearing apart families. He has expressed his opposition to the Administration’s policy. Congressman Higgins is taking action by cosponsoring the Keeping Families Together Act introduced by Rep. Nadler this week.”

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY 27th District) in a statement says:

“What sets the United States apart from other counties is our long history of compassion. Despite this, we have developed too many loopholes in our immigration policy that have led to the crisis we are currently experiencing, which is why I am supportive of the bills coming before the House this week. What we need is immediate, legislative action to secure our borders, end chain migration, and provide a solution for children who were brought to this country illegally at no fault of their own. Americans can be assured that President Trump and Republicans in Congress are working hard to deliver these necessary, fundamental changes. “Certainly the entire problem with illegal immigration is very troubling and its sad that after all of these years we have been unable to seal our porous borders. I look forward to the meeting with the President tonight to talk about the immigration bills that will be on the floor tomorrow, as well as the zero tolerance strategy and separating families.”

STATE ASSEMBLYMEMBERS

Assemblymember Robet Carroll (D-NY 44th District) in a statement says:

“The President’s policy is abhorrent and should be immediately discontinued. It is counter to common decency and family values. Having ICE and Border Control carry out this cruel and inhumane policy is turning our federal government into a force of terror on our southern border and it needs to stop now. I joined my Assembly and Senate colleagues at a rally today in Albany to demand action. This is an immoral policy based on hate, fear and lies. We must #EndItNow.”

Assemblymember Marcos Crespo (D-NY 85th District)

“My constituents and I are disgusted at this perverse decision by The Trump Administration to rip children from their parents and use them as political pawns in his anti immigrant anti Latino policy negotiations. This is un-American, unlawful and a violation of human rights. As a parent and an elected official I can’t begin to comprehend just how low this administration is willing to go. Elected leaders of all parties, business and industry leaders and Americans across the country can not allow this to go on. Republicans in Congress need to act NOW to end this policy of separating families, this is on them as much as the Executive.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.