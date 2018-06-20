PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Ceiling collapses at Brooklyn subway station

Posted 3:44 PM, June 20, 2018, by , Updated at 03:56PM, June 20, 2018

BROOKLYN — A portion of ceiling collapsed at the Borough Hall subway station Wednesday afternoon.

One person as reported injured, officials said.

“I heard a loud bang, I turn around, and a part of the ceiling COLLAPSED,” one man tweeted. “This was on the Manhattan bound 4/5 train platform near the front end. There was a lady standing close to the platform edge and her suitcase got knocked over from the debris, I hope she’s okay.”

Manhattanbound 4 and 5 trains are bypassing Borough Hall.  Customers are being advised to expect delays on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.