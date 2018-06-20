13 people indicted in Suffolk County after police take down drug ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thirteen people have been indicted, three of them Nassau County police officers, following a drug bust.

The Suffolk County District Attorney made the announcement Wednesday morning.

The arrests stem from a wiretap investigation into Daniel Caceres of Port Jefferson Station. District Attorney Timothy Sini said Caceres “has alleged by been conducting an illicit substance business since as early as October of 2016.”

Investigators secured a warrant to wiretap Caceres’ phones. They believe he received drug shipments from California.

Nassau County Police Officers Erik Skoglund and Karen Ernst are accused of accepting a shipment of 75 pounds of marijuana for Caceres.

While investigating the Caceres drug ring, police found evidence of alleged wrongdoing by another officer. Bruce Moeller was indicted, accused of plotting with Caceres to rob a casino winner and an armored casino truck.