World’s biggest ocean adventure arrives in NYC

TRIBECA — After 10 months of intense racing around the globe, competitors in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race have arrived in New York City waters at Tribeca's North Cove Marina.

The more than 40,000 nautical mile journey of eleven 70-foot yachts began in Liverpool, visiting some of the finest ports in places like South Africa, Australia and China. It includes 13 races over eight legs.

The crews leave on June 25 for their final leg back to Liverpool.

If you would like a free tour of some of the yachts, head to Tribeca’s North Cove Marina from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, June 23.