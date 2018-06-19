Two firefighters suspended for making porn videos at fire station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - The City of Akron says two fire lieutenants have been placed on leave amid allegations that they made pornographic videos together at a fire station in the city.

The videos were allegedly posted on porn websites, according to WJW.

The suspended firefighters have been identified as Lt. Art Dean and Provisional Lt. Deann Eller.

The following is a joint statement from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Fire Chief Clarence Tucker: