Teen stabbed, man slashed in the face during Coney Island boardwalk fight

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A teenager was stabbed twice and a 21-year-old man was slashed in the face during a large boardwalk fight in Coney Island Monday night, police said.

The 17-year-old victim was stabbed in his back and torso, an NYPD spokesman said. He and the 21-year-old man are both in stable condition at a local hospital.

They were injured during a “large fight” on the boardwalk and beach area around 7 p.m., police said.

Investigators do not have any information on potential suspects. No arrests have been made.

