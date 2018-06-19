Several subway lines in Manhattan delayed because of power loss: MTA

MANHATTAN — The service on several subway lines in Manhattan has been disrupted Tuesday due to a power loss, the MTA said.

A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains are running with delays because of a “temporary loss of power” between 14th Street and West 4th Street-Washington Square Park, the agency said at 11 a.m.

A safety equipment box was activated at 14th Street, according to a tweet reply from the MTA. That activation then shut down third-rail power to all tracks.

By 11:30 a.m., service had been resumed but commuters were told to expect residual delays.