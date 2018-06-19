Secrets hidden in the Mets logo revealed

NEW YORK — It’s not always easy to identify yourself as a New York Mets fan in 2018. The Yankees are red hot. The Phillies are up ahead. Things aren’t as good as they could be for the Amazins’.

But the Mets still have history on their side. Since their birth in 1962, the team has been iconic to New Yorkers who hope to see a third World Series title in the not-so distant future.

The blue and orange Metropolitans’ logo is one of the most recognizable pieces of artwork for the team. Though the team has seen countless changes with players, managers and coaches, the logo has stood the test of time.

In fact, the New York Mets have not received many makeovers to their iconic cityscape logo, other than some minor color tweaks.

But what appears to be random city buildings meshed together, is actually a cityscape emblem with more meaning than meets the eye.

Created in 1961 by artist Ray Gatto, the New York Mets’ trademark captures and represents all of the Big Apple’s five boroughs.

The tall building, positioned at the right, is intended to represent the United Nations Headquarters, which was opened in 1948 and is arguably one of the United States’ most important landmarks:

Placed in the center of the logo is New York’s iconic Empire State Building, the historic skyscraper that took just a little more than a year to fully build:

Standing on the far left side of the skyline is the 37-floor Williamsburg Savings Bank, which at one point was the tallest structure in Brooklyn:

The lefthand area of the logo, including the church tower, is intended to represent Brooklyn, while the white bridge is meant to symbolize the connection of all five boroughs, unifying all New Yorkers.

As for the Mets’ blue and orange color scheme, Gatto decided to pay tribute to the Brooklyn Dodgers and the 1923 New York Giants by combining their team colors. The 1948-1957 New York Giants’ logo would then go on to be adopted by the Mets.

Written by: Jonathan Roberts and Wylan Ernst