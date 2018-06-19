Overturned truck shuts down portion of LIE

QUEENS, N.Y. — A truck overturned on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday afternoon, shutting down a portion of the highway in both directions near Exit 25.

At least four people suffered minor injuries, according to FDNY. Two of those individuals were taken to a hospital.

Traffic was being veered off at Exit 24 on the westbound side of the highway, according to aerial footage of the scene.

Trucks and cars that had been stuck directly behind the crashed truck has been cleared, either by being directed around the crash or turning around and driving in the opposite direction.

