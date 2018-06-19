NJ governor will sign executive order to stop the separation of immigrant families

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy plans to sign an executive order Tuesday to stop the separation of immigrant families, he said.

“Housing children in cages should send chills down the spine,” Murphy said. “New Jersey will not be a party to this utterly inhumane policy.”

The executive order will forbid any state resources from being used as part of federal immigration enforcement that separates children from their parents.

There are already undocumented immigrants housed in detention facilities in New Jersey who have been separated from their children. Members of Congress met with some of them on Father’s Day. One dad in Elizabeth doesn’t know where his 5-year-old daughter is. She was taken from him in the middle of the night.

The Trump administration says the separation of parents and children is a necessary deterrent to illegal immigration. About 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period ending in May, administration officials said Friday.

PIX11 has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment.