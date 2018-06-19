New audio: Children sob at border facility after being separated from families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I don't want them to stop my father," a child whispers in Spanish. "I don't want them to deport him."

So begins an excruciating audio clip of children howling for their parents after being separated from them at the US-Mexico border.

The audio was published Monday by the investigative nonprofit ProPublica. It adds a visceral element to the coverage of a controversial Trump administration policy of taking undocumented immigrant children from their families and putting them in government facilities on US borders.

Cries of "Mami" and "Papá" build over a cacophony of wails and sobs. An adult on the recording compares the wrenching cries to an "orchestra."

The key question – does the end, justify the means?

In other words, is the practice of separating families at the border an acceptable way to address illegal border crossings?

Department of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielson stood in front of the White House Press Corp Monday to repeat the ultra-literal policy position that we have seen play out so often on our own streets.

“DHS is no longer ignoring the law. We are enforcing the laws as they exist on the books,” said Secretary Nielsen.

Mexican native and DACA recipient Yatziri Tovar of advocacy organization Make The Road, was brought to the United States by her parents when she was two years old.

“I think about it every day. That could have been me. That could have been my brothers,” said Tovar.

She says her heart breaks for the families who are separated trying to seek the same opportunity.

“They see that the only way to be safe, and for their family families to be safe, is to come to the united states,” said Tovar.

Prior to Secretary Nielson’s latest comments, President Trump and his administration offered varying explanations and justifications for exactly what was happening at the border – which we now know, in at least one facility, includes keeping children in large warehouses behind chain link penned areas, until they are transfered elsewhere.

Secretary Nielsen claims a majority of the children caught at the border are unaccompanied, but subsequently well cared for while in federal custody.

“Until these loopholes are closed by congress it is not possible, as a matter of law, to detain and remove whole family units who arrive illegally in the united states,” said Secretary Nielsen.

Tovar added, “We really have to think about it, and think about it from the human aspect of things. These are human beings. These are not animals."