Men busted with more than 50 pounds of meth, 20 pounds of heroin in NJ

NEW JERSEY — Police, based on a tip, busted two men with more than 70 pounds of drugs in New Jersey, officials said.

Officers were told a truck driver planned to sell about 50 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the parking lot on Sunday, authorities said. They set up surveillance and arrested Gabriel Acosta Villa, 29.

After detaining Acosta, officers searched the area and found a truck parked nearby with the engine still running. They found more than 20 pounds of heroin inside.

Police also arrested Oscar Perez Jr., 23, in the bust.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin during their arraignment Monday.

They face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison of convicted.