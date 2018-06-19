Man wanted for questioning in Bronx drive-by shooting: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting that left four people injured, police said Tuesday.

Four people were shot from three vehicles on June 12, just before 1 a.m., in front of a food market located on West 166th Street, according to police.

A silver Nissan Altima, a black sedan and a motorcycle were traveling eastbound on 166th Street, when they drove by the Bronx food market and shot multiple rounds from their handguns and fled southbound on Ogden Avenue, police said.

A 34-year-old male victim was shot in the left elbow and right leg, a 31-year-old male victim was shot in the back of the head and right leg, a 31-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen, and a 32-year-old male victim was shot once in both legs, according to police reports.

All victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video of a man who was on a motorcycle near the vicinity of the incident, and is wanted for questioning.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with white stripes, helmet and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).