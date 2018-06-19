Man slashed with sword during NJ parking dispute

MANVILLE, NJ — A man was slashed with a sword and another was beaten with metal contractor’s level during an argument over a parking space, New Jersey authorities said Monday.

Jared Razzano, 35, argued with a 40-year-old man on Wednesday near Knopf Street and North 9th Avenue in Manville, officials said. The 40-year-old man attacked Razzano with a four-foot aluminum contractor’s level, bruising his back, face, arm and leg.

Razzano grabbed a sword from his vehicle, police said. He allegedly slashed the 40-year-old man in retaliation.

The man suffered serious injuries to his head and arm, officials said. One of his fingers was nearly severed. He’s now in stable condition.

Razzano was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.