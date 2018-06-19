Person struck by L train in Brooklyn during rush hour; service remains suspended

BROOKLYN — Service on the L train is disrupted during rush hour Tuesday evening when a person was struck by a train in Brooklyn.
According to EMS sources, the incident happened between stations near the Wilson Avenue stop.
The condition of the person struck is not yet known.
For more information, visit MTA.com.
Service remains suspended on the line in both directions between Lorimer St and Broadway Junction.
Consider using nearby , , , and lines.
Shuttle bus service is also available between Bedford Av and Broadway Junction in both directions.
Canarsie bound trains are originating at Broadway Junction, departing off of the level platform.
We continue to work with emergency personnel to restore service as soon as possible. At this time, expect extensive delays in train service in both directions.
These service changes are because of a person struck by a train at Wilson Av.