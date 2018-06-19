PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Person struck by L train in Brooklyn during rush hour; service remains suspended

Posted 6:15 PM, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:34PM, June 19, 2018

BROOKLYN — Service on the L train is disrupted during rush hour Tuesday evening when a person was struck by a train in Brooklyn.

According to EMS sources, the incident happened between stations near the Wilson Avenue stop.

The condition of the person struck is not yet known.

For more information, visit MTA.com. 

Service remains suspended on the L Subway line in both directions between Lorimer St and Broadway Junction.

Consider using nearby A SubwayC SubwayJ Subway, and M Subway lines.

Shuttle Bus Service icon Shuttle bus service is also available between Bedford Av and Broadway Junction in both directions.

Canarsie bound L Subway trains are originating at Broadway Junction, departing off of the J Subway level platform.

We continue to work with emergency personnel to restore service as soon as possible. At this time, expect extensive delays in L Subway train service in both directions.

These service changes are because of a person struck by a train at Wilson Av.