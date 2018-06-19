Crews searching for 8-year-old boy swept away by riptide at Long Beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — Crews are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing when he went swimming at Long Beach Tuesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews responded to the area of beach just off Riverside Boulevard around 6 p.m.

According to the Long Beach Fire Commissioner, the 8-year-old boy and his 11-year-old brother went swimming in the ocean when they got caught in a riptide. The older child tried to save his brother, but was unable to.

The 11-year-old made it out and was rushed to the local hospital in stable condition.

Crews continue to search for the younger child.

Officials say no lifeguards were on duty at the time and there were “no swimming” signs posted on the beach.