2nd arrest in deadly shooting at New Jersey arts festival

Posted 1:02 PM, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 01:07PM, June 19, 2018

TRENTON, N.J. — Authorities have made a second arrest stemming from a deadly shooting at a 24-hour arts and music festival in New Jersey.

Police officers inspect the crime scene at the Roebling Market on June 17, 2018, the morning after a shooting at an all-night art festival injured more than 20 people and left one suspect dead in Trenton, New Jersey. (DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

Mercer County prosecutors say Davone White is facing three weapons charges. The 26-year-old Trenton resident was among nearly two dozen people wounded in the shooting, and he remained hospitalized Tuesday.

About 1,000 people were attending the Art All Night Trenton festival that showcases local art, music, food and films when shots rang out early Sunday. Authorities have said several neighborhood gangs had a dispute, and multiple suspects began shooting at each other, with police returning fire.

One suspect, 33-year-old Tahaij Wells was killed. White and 23-year-old Amir Armstrong, who also faces weapons charges, were among the 22 people injured.

