PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Woman rescued from rubble after building collapses in Poughkeepsie

Posted 9:16 PM, June 18, 2018, by

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — A woman was pulled alive from the rubble after a vacant seven-story building partially collapsed onto another building in Poughkeepsie.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday, at 15 Academy Street, as a severe thunderstorm moved through the area.

Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison  said the woman was trapped on the ground floor of the building and heavy pieces of debris was under her lower body.

She was rescued around 9 p.m.

A second person was pulled from the rubble and appeared to be conscious. That person’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Photos of the scene show a collapsed section of the building’s roof. Bricks littered the street.