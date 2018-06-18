PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Students across the tri-state area get early dismissal amid scorching heat

Posted 10:44 PM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:36PM, June 18, 2018

Monday’s near-record heat sent students home from school in about a dozen major school districts across the Tri-state region. Still in class despite the heat, however, were the 1.1 million students in New York City, the region’s — and the nation’s — largest school system.

Their presence, in contrast to the early dismissal of so many of the region’s other students, led some parents in the five borough to call for New York City to adopt the practices of its neighbors, at least until all Dept. Of Education schools get air conditioning, which is scheduled to happen four years from now.