Rapper XXXTentacion reportedly shot in Florida

MIAMI – Rapper XXXTentacion was shot in Florida on Monday, TMZ reports.

TMZ reports that the 20-year-old was leaving a motorcycle dealership when shots were fired at his vehicle. The rapper was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, according to TMZ.

Witnesses said on Twitter that the rapper appeared to be “lifeless.”

A spokesperson for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said they are still gathering information about the shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Highway in Deerfield Beach, where RIVA Motorsports is located, about 43 miles outside of Miami.

Dispatch received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m., and the sheriff’s office confirmed that an adult male was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office later confirmed that the man who was taken to the hospital had been pronounced dead. Officials said they will be alerting the victim’s next of kin before released his identity.

XXXTentacion, whose birth name is Jahseh Onfroy, topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March with the release of “?”.

Earlier in the afternoon Monday, the rapper posted a message to his Instagram Story that read, “planning a charity event for this weekend Florida!”