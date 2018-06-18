Over $800 stolen in series of Brooklyn robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Authorities are searching for the individuals wanted in connection to a series of robberies in Brooklyn where over $800 was stolen within the past two months.

Police received reports about five incidents occurring between Apr. 23 and June 6, all within blocks of each other along Brighton Beach Ave. in West Brighton and Brighton Beach, police said.

According to officials, the unidentified individuals approached their victims from behind and snatched their wallets before fleeing on foot.

The thieves got away with wallets that contained credit and debit cards as well as cash totaling about $837, said police.

The wanted individuals are described to be in their teens and were last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).