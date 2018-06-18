NJ-based indoor hatchet-throwing company expands across the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — What started as a fun backyard activity has expanded into a million-dollar business.

Mark and Trish Oliphant and Stuart and Kelly Josberger opened the first Stumpy’s Hatchet House in Eatontown, N.J., in 2016 and have grown their business into a franchise with 14 locations across the country.

PIX11 News visited the first franchise location to open in Fairfield, N.J., with co-owners Joshua Marchal, Mike Metzger, Armando DiRienzo and Bill Delia.

The BYOB experience has become a popular destination for date nights, a gathering of friends, bachelor, bachelorette and birthday parties. They also offer team-building, fundraising and franchising opportunities.

A two-hour session costs $40 per person and includes safety training, a hatchet throwing lesson and hatchet and pit rental.