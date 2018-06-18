Man fatally shot, another injured during North Bellport fight

NORTH BELLPORT, NY — A man was killed and another was injured during a fight in North Bellport late Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a fight on Doane Avenue around 11:25 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds, Suffolk County Police said. They were rushed to the hospital, but one of the men did not survive.

The other man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No identifying information was immediately available for the victims.

It is not yet clear what led up to the shooting.