Father’s Day draws attention to family separations at border

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Protesters and lawmakers across the country used Father's Day to shine a light on the separation of children from their parents who are detained along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Reformed Church of Highland Falls has been coming out every three weeks, on Monday mornings, to a detention facility in Elizabeth, N.J. Monday is typically the day that detainees are moved by van to Newark Airport to be deported back to their home country.

Pastor Amos Caley said they started when four Indonesian men were targeted during routine check-in visits with officials, the same visits they’d been making for decades.

“These men have been in country some of them for over 20 years with U.S. citizen children,” he said, adding that the deportations were draconian and fueled by the greed of a for-profit prison business.

On Sunday, seven democratic lawmakers were at the facility demanding access.

They waited 90 minutes before being allowed an emergency inspection and denounced the White House's newly enforced policy to prosecute all detained at southern border crossings and take children older than 5 away from their parents.

"We spoke to fathers whose children have been ripped from their arms," Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said.

This comes as newly released pictures show living conditions inside detention centers for adults and children. Some are forced to sleep on mats on the ground with foil blankets and behind chainlink fences.

"The Trump administration has announced a zero-tolerance policy that has zero morality, zero decency, zero integrity and we will not rest until we shut that policy down," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said.

Many immigrant rights’ advocates now say parents are being lied to, told their children are being taken for a bath, only to find out they’re being permanently separated while they face federal prosecution.

It's the new hard-line stance since April. The U.S. government has confirmed that 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the border over a six-week period.

First lady Melania Trump made a rare statement on her husband’s policy, saying, in part through a spokeswoman, “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform.”

Former first lady Laura Bush in a Washington Post Column called the practice "cruel" and "immoral."

"In 2018, can we not as a nation find a kinder, more compassionate and more moral answer to this current crisis?" she wrote.