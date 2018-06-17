Second suicide bombing in 2 days kills 18, wounds dozens in Afghanistan

A suicide bomber attacked near a governor’s compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Sunday, killing at least 18 people and wounding at least 49, Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khoghyani told CNN.

The bombing took place while the governor of Nangarhar, Hayatullah Hayat, was meeting Taliban members visiting the governor as part of its three-day Eid ceasefire, which is ending at midnight.

It came just a day after another suicide bombing in Afghanistan killed 25 people — including civilians and Taliban members.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

The Afghan Taliban had announced that its three-day ceasefire will indeed end at midnight local time Sunday, dispelling reports that it might be extended.

The group called last week for its fighters to observe a three-day truce — except against foreign forces — to coincide with a 10-day ceasefire declared by the Afghan government for Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.