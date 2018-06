STAPLETON, Staten Island — A 32-year-old man was fatally struck by a driver on a Staten Island street early Sunday, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The man was killed near the intersection of Tompkins Avenue and Broad Street around 4:40 a.m., police said. He was hit by a 2015 Nissan Altima.

The driver, 25, is in police custody.

No additional information was immediately available.