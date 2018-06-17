× Officer finds lost engagement ring at Fire Island beach

FIRE ISLAND, L.I. — A woman will be reunited with her lost engagement ring thanks to a Suffolk County police officer.

A woman from Pennsylvania was visiting Fire Island when she lost her engagement ring, valued at about $20,000, on Saturday.

Police officer Robert Warrington assisted in the search and looked through the home the woman was staying at as well as Atlantique Beach in Fire Island, but did not find it, police said.

Warrington borrowed a coworker’s personal metal detector and searched the area the woman was sitting at along the beach and found the ring in the sand around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, this is the second time the officer’s metal detector was used to find someone’s missing ring on a beach.