Jersey City schools to close early due to excessive heat

JERSEY CITY — The Jersey City schools will close early Monday because of excessive heat, the district announced Sunday.

Schools will close at 12:45 p.m., and there will also be no after school programs or CASPER programs.

A heat advisory was issued for parts of New Jersey and Westchester County for Monday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with heat index values expected to hit 100 in the afternoon.

When exposed to extreme heat, illness and death are among the risks the population can face if they do not stay cool.

Jersey City mayor, Steven Fulop, announced the city will open their regular cooling centers citywide.

Residents are also advised to check on seniors and neighbors that may need assistance.