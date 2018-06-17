Heat advisory issued for New Jersey, Upstate New York Monday

NEW JERSEY — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of New Jersey and Westchester County.

The heat advisory goes into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in for Northern and Southern Westchester, Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties, Passaic, Bergen and Union counties.

The heat index values are expected to be around 100 in the afternoon.

When exposed to extreme heat, illness and death are among the risks the population can face if they do not stay cool.

Hot day in store for Monday, with temperatures rising into the 90s from NYC north and west. A Heat Advisory is in effect for northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley where heat index values are expected to be around 100 in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/nQBHr8uuOb — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) June 17, 2018

Heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also advised New Yorkers to avoid outdoor physical activity following air quality health advisories with elevated levels of ozone in the air.