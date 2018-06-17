Health officials issue excessive heat, air quality health advisory for New Yorkers

NEW YORK — Expected temperatures in the 90s on Monday and excessive levels of ozone Sunday could both cause health issues for New Yorkers, officials warned.

New Yorkers should avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Elderly individuals and small children will be affected the most.

“With prolonged heat and humidity in the forecast, I urge New Yorkers to take necessary steps to stay cool,” Cuomo said. “As temperatures continue to rise, I encourage everyone to check on your friends and neighbors who may need some extra help and to cool off at state parks pools and cooling centers.”

New Yorkers can expect it to feel like it’s in the 90s on Sunday. The heat index climbs to 105 in some sections of the state on Monday.

Heat causes more than 600 preventable deaths in the United States yearly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Temperatures aren’t the only concern. There will be an elevated level of ozone in the air Sunday. People can experience shortness of breath, chest pain or coughing because of exposure. Elevated ozone levels are mostly a concern in New York City, Westchester, and Rockland counties, parts of the Lower Hudson Valley, the Eastern Lake Ontario and Western New York.

New Yorkers can call a toll-free air quality hotline for more information at 1-800-535-1345. For more information on how to stay safe during periods of excessive heat, click here .