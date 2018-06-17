33-year-old man fatally shot in the chest in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A 33-year-old man was fatally shot in Bushwick early Sunday, police said.

Officers found William Fernandez, a Brooklyn resident, with a gunshot wound to his chest at Bushwick Avenue and Beaver Street just after midnight, an NYPD spokesperson said. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any information about the shooter.

