3 shot at Greenwich Village hookah lounge

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Three people were shot at a Greenwich Village hookah lounge early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting started at 162 Bleecker Street around 4 a.m., officials said.

All of the victims are expected to live. A 29-year-old man was shot in the calf; a 27-year-old man was shot in the groin and a 33-year-old man was shot in the leg and in the back.

No additional identifying information was immediately available for them.

Police did not immediately have information about what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

