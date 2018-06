CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — At least two people were injured after shots were fired in Brooklyn Sunday night.

Authorities got the call at about 8:30 p.m. about two people shot outside 659 Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the chest, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the hip, police said.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said both men are expected to survive.