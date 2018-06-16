Woman accused of trying to burn security guard’s face in hair spray attack

FORDHAM MANOR, The Bronx — Police are searching for the woman accused of spraying hair spray in an attempt to burn a security guard following a scuffle at a Bronx store.

Authorities say Charae Morgan, 27, triggered the security alarm at Hot Point Clothing Boutique along East Fordham Road in Fordham Manor on Apr. 28.

When the 42-year-old guard attempted to stop Morgan, she refused to stop and scuffled with him before getting away, police said.

Morgan returned to the store with an aerosol can of hair spray and allegedly sprayed the guard in the face and lit the stream in an attempt to burn his face.

The guard was able to retreat and the woman was forced out of the store where she fled.

