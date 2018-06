SOMERS, N.Y. — A 15-year-old was killed in an ATV crash in Westchester Friday morning, New York State Police said.

At about 11:30 a.m., authorities said Reece Ferrara, 15, was operating an all-terrain vehicle when he struck a concrete mailbox pillar.

Ferrara was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.