Thief stabbed multiple times after robbing man in Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man moments after he robbed another man in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

At about 4:25 p.m. Akeem Roberts, 34, approached a man along Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue in Fort Greene, and got into a verbal dispute with him.

According to police, Roberts tells the victim, “I’m the Grim Reaper, and I’m going to take your soul.”

He then takes $375 from the man and crosses the street, said cops.

Moments after crossing the street, a person comes up to Roberts and stabs him multiple times in the head, chest, ribs and eye, before fleeing, said authorities.

Roberts was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

He is also charged with robbery.

Authorities continue to search for the person who stabbed Roberts.