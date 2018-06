BRENTWOOD, L.I. — Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island early Saturday.

Authorities received a call at about 12:54 a.m.

Police say a man was walking along Suffolk Avenue near Grant Avenue when he was struck by an SUV traveling east on Suffolk Avenue.

The pedestrian, identified as Jorge Flores, 44, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, Pedro Rivera, 49, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.