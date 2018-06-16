PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Newark police officer struck by hit-and-run driver

Posted 8:26 AM, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:28AM, June 16, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. — A police officer was injured after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Newark Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. as a police officer operating a motorcycle unit was struck by a vehicle along Nesbitt Street, near Eighth Avenue.

The vehicle, which police believe was a Honda Pilot, fled the scene, authorities said.

The officer had complaints of pain and a non-life-threatening injury, said police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.