Newark police officer struck by hit-and-run driver

NEWARK, N.J. — A police officer was injured after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Newark Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 6 a.m. as a police officer operating a motorcycle unit was struck by a vehicle along Nesbitt Street, near Eighth Avenue.

The vehicle, which police believe was a Honda Pilot, fled the scene, authorities said.

The officer had complaints of pain and a non-life-threatening injury, said police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.