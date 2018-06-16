Man using K2 falls onto train tracks in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man who smoked synthetic marijuana fell onto the train tracks in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, police said.

It happened at about 12:29 p.m. as a man lost consciousness and fell onto the tracks on the J,M,Z station along Myrtle Avenue and Broadway in Bushwick, authorities said.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and got the man off the tracks.

The man admitted to police he was smoking the synthetic marijuana, K2, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Video taken from the scene shows a second man collapsed on the train platform going in and out of consciousness.

Just last month, 25 people were hospitalized in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn after having negative reactions from what was believed to be K2.

Multiple people had been arrested for selling K2 after more than 1,000 packages of the synthetic drug was seized, and more than 74 arrests have been made in Brooklyn North where K2 activity is heavily concentrated.

Authorities and activists have protested and spoken about the growing problem.