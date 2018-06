SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — At least seven firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a Brooklyn home early Saturday.

Fire officials received a call at around 3:42 a.m. about a fire on the second floor of a three-story residence along Sixth Avenue near 49th Street in Sunset Park.

Seven firefighters suffered injuries, one with a serious, but non-life-threatening injury, officials said.

All firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is in under investigation.