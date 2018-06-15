The PIX11 Morning News is LIVE from Levittown from 6-9 a.m. on Friday

LEVITTOWN, NY — This Friday, we’re taking the PIX11 Morning Show on the road to zip code 11756.

Friday, the PIX11 Morning News takes you behind-the-scenes at Levittown as we celebrate our 70th birthday!

Join us as we celebrate 70 years of TV-making magic!

HOMETOWN TEAM: Levittown’s LAC Force softball team is headed to nationals, but not without showing us their skills and striking out Dan!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRTHPLACE OF SUBURBAN LIFE: You can`t go to Levittown without celebrating the fact that the town is the birthplace of suburban life. Oji takes a tour of the city and its historic spots.