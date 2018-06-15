Suffolk County police officer accused of arson

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — A Suffolk County police officer was arrested in connection to an arson scheme, the District Attorney announced Thursday.

Weldon Drayton Jr., a Suffolk County police officer and a volunteer firefighter is accused of intentionally setting five fires to unoccupied homes in Suffolk County between Oct. 2017 and Jan. 2018, officials said.

Drayton also allegedly destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover up his involvement, the DA said.

Drayton is charged with third degree arson and tampering with physical evidence.

If convicted, Drayton faces five to 15 years in prison for arson charges and one and one-third to four years in prison for tampering with evidence.